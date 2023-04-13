Athletes of the Week: Sutherland, McNiel and Lawrence - Rogersville baseball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Rogersville Baseball Head Coach Casey Ledl knows his pitching staff is about as good as it gets in the Ozarks. “It’s not a bad problem to have,” Ledl said. “Finding them innings to compete with one another is the biggest issue. But I’ll take that any day of the week.”

Three of them will one day trade in the maroon and white of the Wildcats for the maroon and white of the Missouri State Bears. Senior Curry Sutherland was the first to commit. “I think the second I knew I wanted to go to Missouri State was the first time I got on a phone call with [MSU] coach [Keith] Guttin,” Curry said. “Every single thing he said to me I fell in love with.”

His childhood friend, senior Brody McNiel, soon followed while playing at Hartville.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.