Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital

NEAR WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a child hit by a car on Interstate 44 near Waynesville on Wednesday.

It happened at the 157-mile marker in an eastbound lane around 6 p.m. Investigators found the child unconscious. Emergency crews airlifted the child to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

At this point, investigators are trying to figure out how the boy made it onto the interstate. They’re also trying to identify who or what type of vehicle may have hit the child.

We’re told the parents have been located. They live near the interstate.

This is a developing story. We will update you as new details come into the newsroom.

