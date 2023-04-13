Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances
(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a child hit by a car on Interstate 44 near Waynesville on Wednesday.

It happened at the 157-mile marker in an eastbound lane around 6 p.m. Investigators found the child unconscious. Emergency crews airlifted the child to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

At this point, investigators are trying to figure out how the boy made it onto the interstate. They’re also trying to identify who or what type of vehicle may have hit the child.

We’re told the parents have been located. They live near the interstate.

This is a developing story. We will update you as new details come into the newsroom.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris King/Queen City Auto
Federal judge sentences ex-Springfield car dealer to prison for submitting fraudulent loans
Westport K-8 School/Springfield, Mo.
Student faces disciplinary action after bringing a gun to a Springfield school
A postal carrier escaped a fire inside a mail truck in Springfield.
Postal worker escapes mail truck fire in Springfield, Mo.
Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.
Feds indict inmate for assaulting warden at Springfield’s Fed Med
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing

Latest News

Rivercut
Thieves hit Rivercut subdivision in Greene County
Camdenton Police Chief reacts to weekend officer involved shooting
Janet Stafford could have lost about $100
On Your Side: Beware of counterfeit stamps scam
What you need to know if you receive your healthcare through Medicaid.
Several places in Springfield where you can get help in Medicaid renewal now required by law