Donate Life month raises awareness of organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - April is Donate Life month.

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for an organ transplant. Another person is added to the list every nine minutes.

By being an organ donor, you can save up to eight lives. While many people choose to donate their organs when they die, very few are eligible. That’s because you must be in the hospital and on a ventilator when you are pronounced dead to donate your organs. Less than 1% of the population dies in this way. By deciding to donate, it is also easier for your family to honor your final wishes.

“We support those donor families through one of the most difficult times in their lives and try to help them find the positive out of what is happening at the time,” said Crystal White, regional manager for Mid-America Transplant.

If a person dies outside of the hospital, they can impact up to 75 lives by being a tissue and cornea donor. If you want to become an organ donor, you can register at the Department of Motor Vehicles when you renew your license or sign up on the national registry. That decision can make a big difference, but some may be hesitant.

Becoming an organ donor can be quick and easy for some, but others might hesitate. There are several misconceptions about organ donation, one being that you must be young. Anyone of any age can be an organ or a tissue donor. Another misconception is that if the hospital knows you want to be a donor, they will withhold medical treatment and not attempt to save your life; this is not true.

“The hospital treats until there is nothing more that they can do,” said White. “If a person is on the registry to be an organ donor, we follow in the background until it’s time, until the right time to approach the family to say, your loved one made this decision for you. You don’t have to make this decision. You’ve already made a really difficult decision. And so they’ve made the decision that you don’t have to, and then we move forward with organ donation after that.”

For more information on organ donation, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.