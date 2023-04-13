Elementary school crossing guard struck, killed by car

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near...
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan Elementary School.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs, WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A crossing guard that was working for an elementary school in Kentucky died after he was hit by a car, officials said.

The coroner said the collision happened Tuesday morning at Garrett Morgan Elementary School in Lexington.

James Arthur Holland, 73, died at the hospital Wednesday night.

The school district confirmed to WKYT that Holland was a crossing guard with the district.

Police said they do not believe criminal charges will be filed against the driver, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child hit by tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges.
Branson, Mo., man wanted for death investigation; considered armed & dangerous
A postal carrier escaped a fire inside a mail truck in Springfield.
Postal worker escapes mail truck fire in Springfield, Mo.
The planning process allows staff to identify goals and create an action plan to meet the...
Police arrest man for burglary & stealing following fire at business in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
LIVE: Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
Last few nice days, storms possible Saturday
Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the House chamber to recognize...
Expelled to reinstated: Pearson returns to Tennessee House
The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.
Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing medical complication