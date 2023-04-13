Fact Finders: Do trucks really dominate Missouri & Arkansas roads?

Pickup trucks led the list of America’s top-selling vehicles in 20-22.
By Paul Adler
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pickup trucks led the list of America’s top-selling vehicles in 2022. Meantime, General Motors just announced it will stop making the Camaro for now.

So, one of our viewers wants to know, “Are there more trucks on the road than cars in Missouri?

The Federal Highway Administration tracks motor vehicle registrations across the country. The data for the latest year available is 2021.

In Missouri, we had close to 2 million cars registered in 2021 (1,916,497). Meantime, we had 3.5 million trucks on the road (3,529,205).

In Arkansas, the state had close to a million registered cars (958,639). And trucks outnumbered cars, with more than 2 million registered (2,148,143). Now, trucks include pickups, S-U-Vs, vans, and crossover vehicles.

Based on the FHA numbers, trucks outnumber cars in every state in the union.

Returning to our viewer’s question, “Are there more trucks on the road than cars in Missouri?” The answer is yes by a wide margin.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

