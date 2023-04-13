FBI issues warning about public charging stations; how it affects Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI is warning you about the free charging stations you find at airports, libraries, and malls.

The FBI says people have figured out a way to use those ports to install malware to monitor software on the plugged-in devices then. Experts call it “juice jacking,” and it can happen to anyone using these public stations.

The FBI issued a warning about it. The Denver office put it on Twitter, writing you should avoid using free public charging stations.

Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead. pic.twitter.com/9T62SYen9T — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 6, 2023

“Unfortunately, people like to cause malicious intent with those things now in the world,” said Ethan Cox, who owns the Smartphone Doctor in Springfield. “A lot of the times, we see customers come in with malware or ads that have been put on their phone.”

Cox says to avoid plugging into public outlets and to invest in a wireless charger.

“The public outlets can be compromised to where if you plug in your cable which has your phone plugged into the end of it, it actually can input data into your phone,” said Cox.

KY3 looked around Springfield for free charging stations. They are available at some local library branches.

“I’m not sure how much of a threat it is compared to a busy international airport or something like that, but we do have USB charging stations,” said Chris Drew, library worker. “If somebody came in here and tampered with one of these without us being aware, then it would pose a risk.”

As technology progresses, it’s important to play it safe as hackers become increasingly malicious.

“It’s similar to like how your card can be stolen when swiping it at the gas station,” said Cox. “This kind of works in the same way whenever you plug your phone into one of those compromised terminals that will capture the data on your phone.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.