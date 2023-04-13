Fire in a dumpster does minor damage to a strip mall in Springfield, Mo.

Firefighters put out a fire in a dumpster on South Campbell Avenue.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Firefighters put out a fire in a dumpster behind a strip mall Thursday morning.

The call came in just after 3:30 a.m. for the line of shops near the intersection of South Campbell and Primrose. The fire charred a brick wall and some wires going into the building.

The dumpster is used for recycling cardboard. No word yet on what started the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

