Greene County Commission awards several countywide projects with ARPA money
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for 28 government entity projects.
The 28 awards totaled $10,494,764.33. The following is a list of the approved awards in their dollar amount and a brief project description:
- $185,867 to the 31st Judicial Circuit to improve courtroom technology and security equipment, including Tasers and door viewers
- $40,000 to the Battlefield Fire Protection District to develop geographic information systems to collect data related to community health and safety hazards
- $218,025 to the city of Ash Grove to implement water system improvements identified in a 2021 inspection report
- $150,000 to the city of Fair Grove to address blockages and sewage overflows in the wastewater collection system
- $60,000 to the city of Fair Grove to purchase and install a permanent emergency generator for sewer lift stations
- $300,000 to the city of Strafford to replace 1,100 water meters from handheld to fixed network devices
- $298,000 to the city of Walnut Grove to replace pumps, panels, and equipment at the wastewater treatment plant
- $95,651 to the city of Walnut Grove to create a city walking trail
- $22,877 to the city of Walnut Grove to procure and install a generator at the Walnut Grove City Hall
- $500,000 to the city of Willard to upgrade an outdoor play space that’s inclusive to children with varying levels of neurologic and physical development disorders
- $200,000 to the Ebenezer Fire Protection District to build a training center
- $62,145.34 the Fair Grove Fire Protection District to purchase portable radios for each firefighter and truck
- $48,377 to the Fair Grove Police Department to replace vehicle radios and portable radios
- $75,000 to the Greene County Assessor’s Office to purchase card readers, security cameras, and video conferencing systems
- $56,559.01 to the Greene County Juvenile Office to purchase 41 laptops and software for staff
- $52,613 to the Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office to purchase physical glass partitions and a transport vehicle for medical examiner staff
- $250,000 to the Greene County Public Water Supply District to replace approximately 1,000 handheld water meters with fixed network devices
- $5,317,000 to the Greene County Resource Management Department to replace HVAC equipment, replace windows, and address other deferred maintenance projects
- $149,699.88 to the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District to purchase new radios
- $488,560 to the Public Water Supply District No. 6 of Greene County to purchase water system improvements that will address system pressure drops, excessive water losses, fire flow capability, and backup water source
- $500,000 to Sheriff Arnott’s Distinguished Posse, Inc to construct a state-of-the-art firing range facility
- $66,000 to the Southwest Council of Governments to prepare and complete 3 comprehensive plans for Ash Grove, Walnut Grove, and Fair Grove
- $34,000 to the Southwest Council of Governments to prepare and complete a rural housing study for the unincorporated and rural areas of Greene County
- $500,000 to the Springfield-Greene County Library District to build a business connect center to support entrepreneurs and remote workers
- $53,000 to the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management to purchase outdoor warning sirens at Fellows Lake
- $535,400 to the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management to refresh EOC’s technology, including fiber optics, Crestron rack units, display monitors, and projectors
- $230,000 to the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management to purchase a replacement mobile operations center customized for mission tasks
- $5,990 to the Walnut Grove Police Department to purchase two mobile radar units
“The commission always enjoys a productive working relationship with our municipal and community partners that serve citizens,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “These awards underscore how well we work together. We’re pleased to see the very thoughtful and thorough process of federal funds as these partners know best for what’s needed in their areas, and we look forward to continuing our great partnership for the benefit of the citizens of Greene County.”
These ARPA funds will assist the recovery efforts of governmental entities that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county used federal ARPA guidelines to determine award eligibility. The funds are to be utilized for the benefit of Greene County citizens.
Greene County has received a total of $56.9 million in ARPA funds to support recovery efforts from the pandemic. All ARPA funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and all projects funded by the county must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
