Greene County Commission awards several countywide projects with ARPA money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for 28 government entity projects.

The 28 awards totaled $10,494,764.33. The following is a list of the approved awards in their dollar amount and a brief project description:

$185,867 to the 31st Judicial Circuit to improve courtroom technology and security equipment, including Tasers and door viewers

$40,000 to the Battlefield Fire Protection District to develop geographic information systems to collect data related to community health and safety hazards

$218,025 to the city of Ash Grove to implement water system improvements identified in a 2021 inspection report

$150,000 to the city of Fair Grove to address blockages and sewage overflows in the wastewater collection system

$60,000 to the city of Fair Grove to purchase and install a permanent emergency generator for sewer lift stations

$300,000 to the city of Strafford to replace 1,100 water meters from handheld to fixed network devices

$298,000 to the city of Walnut Grove to replace pumps, panels, and equipment at the wastewater treatment plant

$95,651 to the city of Walnut Grove to create a city walking trail

$22,877 to the city of Walnut Grove to procure and install a generator at the Walnut Grove City Hall

$500,000 to the city of Willard to upgrade an outdoor play space that’s inclusive to children with varying levels of neurologic and physical development disorders

$200,000 to the Ebenezer Fire Protection District to build a training center

$62,145.34 the Fair Grove Fire Protection District to purchase portable radios for each firefighter and truck

$48,377 to the Fair Grove Police Department to replace vehicle radios and portable radios

$75,000 to the Greene County Assessor’s Office to purchase card readers, security cameras, and video conferencing systems

$56,559.01 to the Greene County Juvenile Office to purchase 41 laptops and software for staff

$52,613 to the Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office to purchase physical glass partitions and a transport vehicle for medical examiner staff

$250,000 to the Greene County Public Water Supply District to replace approximately 1,000 handheld water meters with fixed network devices

$5,317,000 to the Greene County Resource Management Department to replace HVAC equipment, replace windows, and address other deferred maintenance projects

$149,699.88 to the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District to purchase new radios

$488,560 to the Public Water Supply District No. 6 of Greene County to purchase water system improvements that will address system pressure drops, excessive water losses, fire flow capability, and backup water source

$500,000 to Sheriff Arnott’s Distinguished Posse, Inc to construct a state-of-the-art firing range facility

$66,000 to the Southwest Council of Governments to prepare and complete 3 comprehensive plans for Ash Grove, Walnut Grove, and Fair Grove

$34,000 to the Southwest Council of Governments to prepare and complete a rural housing study for the unincorporated and rural areas of Greene County

$500,000 to the Springfield-Greene County Library District to build a business connect center to support entrepreneurs and remote workers

$53,000 to the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management to purchase outdoor warning sirens at Fellows Lake

$535,400 to the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management to refresh EOC’s technology, including fiber optics, Crestron rack units, display monitors, and projectors

$230,000 to the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management to purchase a replacement mobile operations center customized for mission tasks