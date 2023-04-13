Maries County deputy injured in crash while responding to call
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - A Maries County deputy suffered injuries after crashing his patrol car while responding to an emergency. The deputy is hospitalized with injuries.
Sheriff Chris Heitman says the deputy was rushing to a house fire call when he lost control of his patrol car rounding a curve on Wednesday. The deputy suffered moderate injuries.
No one else was hurt.
