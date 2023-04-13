Maries County deputy injured in crash while responding to call

Courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Office
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - A Maries County deputy suffered injuries after crashing his patrol car while responding to an emergency. The deputy is hospitalized with injuries.

Sheriff Chris Heitman says the deputy was rushing to a house fire call when he lost control of his patrol car rounding a curve on Wednesday. The deputy suffered moderate injuries. 

No one else was hurt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

