Maries County deputy injured in crash while responding to call

VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - A Maries County deputy suffered injuries after crashing his patrol car while responding to an emergency. The deputy is hospitalized with injuries.

Sheriff Chris Heitman says the deputy was rushing to a house fire call when he lost control of his patrol car rounding a curve on Wednesday. The deputy suffered moderate injuries.

No one else was hurt.

