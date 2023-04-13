Missouri’s governor announces tourism grants for 4 Ozarks communities

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four communities in the Ozarks received grant money for tourism projects.

The grants include:

  • City of Branson - Field Improvements - $1,592,663
  • City of Ozark - Trail Expansion- $1,179,750
  • City of Springfield- Museum Expansion- $2,752,750
  • Greater Lake of the Ozarks CVB- Field Expansion - $2,752,750

Governor Mike Parson awarded $30 million through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program for 26 projects. The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and part of Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget plan, is focused on supporting projects that further the recovery of the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.

“Our state’s strong tourism industry is important to our economic success, and we’re proud to provide support through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program,” Governor Parson said. “Many Missouri communities rely on tourism, travel, and hospitality for continued economic growth. Grant awards made through this program will give new life to attractions and local assets that are enjoyed by countless Missourians and visitors.”

The Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program was launched in October 2022. The program awarded competitive grants to applicants, including destination marketing organizations (DMOs), convention and visitors bureaus, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and chambers of commerce affected by the pandemic. Grant awards will fund a variety of projects, such as welcome and recreation centers, property renovations, museum expansions, park improvements, indoor and outdoor attraction development, and more.

“The tourism industry has an $18.4 billion impact on Missouri’s economy, supporting more than 280,000 jobs. It was also one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic,” Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development, said. “That’s why, through this program, we’re committed to investing in the recovery and future growth of Missouri tourism. This is just another way we’re building a stronger economy and creating greater opportunities for Missourians.”

Details on recipients of the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program are available here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child, 5, hit by tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges.
Branson, Mo., man wanted for death investigation; considered armed & dangerous
A postal carrier escaped a fire inside a mail truck in Springfield.
Postal worker escapes mail truck fire in Springfield, Mo.
The planning process allows staff to identify goals and create an action plan to meet the...
Police arrest man for burglary & stealing following fire at business in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Asparagus Puff Pastry
Taste of the Ozarks: Asparagus Puff Pastry
Taste of the Ozarks: Asparagus Puff Pastry
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child, 5, hit by tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information