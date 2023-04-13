Plane crash under investigation in Fulton Co.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
By Jorge Quiquivix
Apr. 13, 2023
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crash is under investigation in Fulton County.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m. Thursday in what’s known as the “quarry.”

No official word on injuries just yet.

This is a developing story. Region 8 News will update the story once new information becomes available.

