Russell Stover to attempt world record in Kansas City for centennial celebration

Russell Stovers is attempting to set the world record for largest box of chocolates on Monday,...
Russell Stovers is attempting to set the world record for largest box of chocolates on Monday, April 17.(Russell Stovers)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A world record attempt that would make Forrest Gump proud.

Russell Stover Chocolates will try to set the record for the world’s largest box of chocolates on Monday as it celebrates the company’s 100th anniversary.

As part of the celebration, the Kansas City-based company is holding a $100,000 sweepstakes giveaway, will have a cross-country world tour and more.

Russell Stovers is also partnering with Feed the Children and will host community food distribution events to raise funds throughout the year for the nonprofit.

The world record attempt will take place at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on April 17. A time has not yet been determined.

