Summer Nears: How to keep your kids safe while swimming

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Summer is just around the corner, and more and more families will be heading out to the pool to enjoy the warmer months.

However, there are some things parents need to do to ensure their kids are safe in the pool or lake this summer.

Becky Spain, Injury Prevention Specialist and Director of Safe Kids Springfield, says it’s important to be safe in pools because drowning is so prevalent among young children.

“It might surprise people to find out that the number one leading cause of death in our toddlers under the age of five is drownings, and most of those happen in backyard pools, and 70% of the time, parents are actually present at that time,” said Spain.

One way you can keep your kids safe is by using brightly colored swimsuits. When kids wear dark swimsuits that match the water’s color, they can blend in when they go beneath the surface. Spain suggests neon colors like pinks and greens to help your child stand out beneath the water.

“So whenever we put our children in colored swimsuits that are similar to the water, white, light blue, grays, these can actually blend in with the color of the water, make it really hard to see that there’s a child under the surface of the water,” said Spain. “So we recommend that you put a child in bright colors, such as neon green, neon orange, neon pink.”

A study done by Alive Solutions shows what different swimsuits look like underwater. You can check out that study here.

Spain also wants to remind parents to keep an eye on their kids at all times. That means no phones or other distractions. One adult should always have an eye on the kids at a time.

“We also want to make sure that no matter what the age, we’re always out there with our kids and that someone is responsible to have a visual contact with that child,” said Spain. “The younger children need to be within arms reach.”

If your child is wearing a life jacket in the water, ensure it’s fitted appropriately and snugly so it doesn’t slip off the child’s head when you pull on it.

For more tips from Mercy on keeping your kids safe in the pool this summer, you can visit here.

