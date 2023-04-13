Summer Nears: How to keep your kids safe while swimming

By Savannah Harrison
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Summer is just around the corner, and more and more families will be heading out to the pool to enjoy the warmer months.

However, there are some things parents need to do to ensure their kids are safe in the pool or lake this summer.

Becky Spain, Injury Prevention Specialist and Director of Safe Kids Springfield, says it’s important to be safe in pools because drowning is so prevalent among young children.

“It might surprise people to find out that the number one leading cause of death in our toddlers under the age of five is drownings, and most of those happen in backyard pools, and 70% of the time, parents are actually present at that time,” said Spain.

One way you can keep your kids safe is by using brightly colored swimsuits. When kids wear dark swimsuits that match the water’s color, they can blend in when they go beneath the surface. Spain suggests neon colors like pinks and greens to help your child stand out beneath the water.

“So whenever we put our children in colored swimsuits that are similar to the water, white, light blue, grays, these can actually blend in with the color of the water, make it really hard to see that there’s a child under the surface of the water,” said Spain. “So we recommend that you put a child in bright colors, such as neon green, neon orange, neon pink.”

A study done by Alive Solutions shows what different swimsuits look like underwater. You can check out that study here.

Spain also wants to remind parents to keep an eye on their kids at all times. That means no phones or other distractions. One adult should always have an eye on the kids at a time.

“We also want to make sure that no matter what the age, we’re always out there with our kids and that someone is responsible to have a visual contact with that child,” said Spain. “The younger children need to be within arms reach.”

If your child is wearing a life jacket in the water, ensure it’s fitted appropriately and snugly so it doesn’t slip off the child’s head when you pull on it.

For more tips from Mercy on keeping your kids safe in the pool this summer, you can visit here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child, 5, hit by tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges.
Branson, Mo., man wanted for death investigation; considered armed & dangerous
A postal carrier escaped a fire inside a mail truck in Springfield.
Postal worker escapes mail truck fire in Springfield, Mo.
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
UPDATE: Child hit by a tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital

Latest News

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
Plane crash under investigation in Fulton Co.
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
Limits on transgender care for Missouri youths begin shortly
Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission awards several countywide projects with ARPA money
City Utilities is one of 37 utilities receiving a portion of the nearly $200 million in grant...
Springfield’s City Utilities awarded $10 million for natural gas infrastructure projects