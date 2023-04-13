Taste of the Ozarks: Asparagus Puff Pastry

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Turn your asparagus into a pastry.

Ingredients:

  • 1 can puff pastry or crescent dough sheet
  • 10 asparagus stalks
  • 4 oz softened goat cheese
  • 1 egg whisked
  • 1 tbsp garlic salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll out the dough and spread softened goat cheese across the dough. Place the asparagus across the dough and sprinkle with half the garlic salt. Starting on the wide side, roll up the pastry. Once you have the pastry rolled into a log, cut the log every two inches, creating pastry rolls. Brush the top of each piece with egg. Bake in a preheated oven until the pastry is golden brown. Sprinkle with remaining garlic salt if needed.

The recipe serves 4-6.

