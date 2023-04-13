Thieves hit Rivercut subdivision in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves are once again targeting neighborhoods in Greene County and this time they’re caught on camera.

“It feels pretty violating,” said Vanessa Oller.

She says her neighborhood in the Rivercut subdivision is usually very quiet.

“To know that someone, while you’re inside sleeping at home with your kids, that they’re going through your stuff and taking your stuff that you’ve worked hard for,” she said.

She says thieves targeted her home.

“My husband walks up the stairs, looks out the window that we have facing the garage side, and sees that his toolbox in the back of his pickup truck was opened. The wind couldn’t have done something like that,” she said.

Oller quickly reviewed her security camera video.

“We saw some individuals checking all of our vehicles, checking to see if they were locked. Then getting into the back of my husband’s pickup, opening his toolbox, and taking items out of it,” she explained.

“Anything that is of value to you take it out of your vehicle,” said Greene County deputy Paige Rippee.

She says there have been more of these types of crimes happening lately.

“It’s a very easy crime to commit,” she said. “You kind of just walk a neighborhood, see what vehicles are parked outside or on the street. Check the door handles. If the door handles aren’t open and there’s something they want they’re going to bust out the window to get what they want.”

“You may feel like you’re protected by taking certain measures, by locking your vehicles, by having security cameras, by having an alarm system, by leaving your lights on,” said Oller. “You just really got to make sure you don’t get complacent. Even the extra time it takes to unload the back of a pickup truck after a long day at work that we unload those items. Don’t think the absolute best in people.”

Authorities want you to take extra precautions as the weather starts to warm up. Keep your windows and doors locked.

If you see something suspicious report it immediately.

