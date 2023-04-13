UPDATE: Child hit by a tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3)-A child is in serious condition after a tractor-trailer hit him on I-44.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 5-year-old walked onto the highway around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in an eastbound lane at the 157-mile marker.
The boy was flown to a hospital in Columbia.
The highway patrol tells KY3 that the child’s family lives near the interstate.
