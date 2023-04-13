UPDATE: Child hit by a tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3)-A child is in serious condition after a tractor-trailer hit him on I-44.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 5-year-old walked onto the highway around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in an eastbound lane at the 157-mile marker.

The boy was flown to a hospital in Columbia.

The highway patrol tells KY3 that the child’s family lives near the interstate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges.
Branson, Mo., man wanted for death investigation; considered armed & dangerous
A postal carrier escaped a fire inside a mail truck in Springfield.
Postal worker escapes mail truck fire in Springfield, Mo.
The planning process allows staff to identify goals and create an action plan to meet the...
Police arrest man for burglary & stealing following fire at business in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

Firefighters put out a fire in a dumpster on South Campbell Avenue.
Fire in a dumpster does minor damage to a strip mall in Springfield, Mo.
Another perfect day is in store with highs in the 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Perfection continues a bit longer
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for an organ transplant.
“Donate Life” month raises awareness of organ donation
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information