UPDATE: Child hit by a tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3)-A child is in serious condition after a tractor-trailer hit him on I-44.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 5-year-old walked onto the highway around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in an eastbound lane at the 157-mile marker.

The boy was flown to a hospital in Columbia.

The highway patrol tells KY3 that the child’s family lives near the interstate.

