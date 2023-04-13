Water main break leads to boil water advisory for Mountain View, Mo., neighborhood

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Mountain View issued a Boil Water Advisory for a particular neighborhood.

The city reports a water main broke. Crews began repairs on Thursday. The Boil Water Advisory impacts residents on Fifth, Sixth, or Seventh Streets between Maple and Marr.

The city asks you to boil water before cooking, drinking, or making ice.

