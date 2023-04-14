Anheuser-Busch CEO issues statement following campaign with transgender influencer

By Caleb Wethington, Gray News staff and KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/WSMV/GRAY NEWS) – The CEO of Anheuser-Busch has issued a statement following the backlash the company received for their partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light announced its partnership with Mulvaney during the brand’s March Madness contest. The company sent Mulvaney cans with her face on them to celebrate her 365 days of womanhood as part of the company’s $15,000 #EasyCarryContest on social media.

Kid Rock responded on Twitter to Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney, posting a video of him shooting cases of Bud Light.

John Rich then that his bar in Nashville, Redneck Riviera, would replace Bud Light and asked his fans on Twitter what beer he should replace it with.

Shortly after, Travis Tritt announced all Anheuser-Busch products would be removed from his tour and said many other artists are following suit.

Friday afternoon, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement that was titled “Our Responsibility to America.”

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” read a portion of the statement.

Whitworth also wrote about how serving the country taught him “the importance of accountability and the values upon which was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another.”

The statement continued, “I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributers and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

