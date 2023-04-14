Body of woman found in creek

Broadway Ave and W Nichols St, Springfield
Woman was found dead in a creek on the corner of Broadway and Nichols in Springfield.
Woman was found dead in a creek on the corner of Broadway and Nichols in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Thursday evening.

The woman’s body was found around 5:20 p.m. on the corner of North Broadway Ave and West Nichols St.

Police do not know the cause of her death or her identity at this time. An autopsy will be performed.

According to Sgt. Dunnegan with the Springfield Police Department, they do not believe the death to be suspicious.

This is a developing story.

