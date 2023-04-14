Body of woman found in creek

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Thursday evening.

The woman’s body was found around 5:20 p.m. on the corner of North Broadway Ave and West Nichols St.

Police do not know the cause of her death or her identity at this time. An autopsy will be performed.

According to Sgt. Dunnegan with the Springfield Police Department, they do not believe the death to be suspicious.

This is a developing story.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.