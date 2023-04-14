Branson awarded $13 million in grants to upgrade wastewater treatment facility

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Branson is celebrating after receiving $13 million in grants to rebuild the city’s largest wastewater treatment facility.

Branson is getting $10 million in state funds and $3 million more in federal money to build a 7-foot 9-inch steel half a mile long wall around the plant located downstream of Table Rock Dam to keep out flooding from nearby Lake Taneycomo.

There have been three major flooding events in 2011, 2015, and 2017, represented by these three markers, that almost got into the plant, one of only two in Branson that serves 2/3rds of the community including the downtown area.

And the flood waters reached the plant.

The other plant would not have been able to take over the waste treatment had this plant been knocked out, so the state’s help, while not noticeable by the public, would have been noticed had two-thirds of Branson been without sewage treatment for several months.

“We are grateful to our partners for their dedication to a project so very important to our citizens and our community,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton. “Our team of leaders with the City of Branson also deserves great thanks for moving this much-needed project forward,” Milton said.

Construction on the wall is scheduled to start this summer and be completed by next fall.

