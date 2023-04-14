CATCH-A-CROOK: Easter morning thief takes off with a boy’s bike in southwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

CATCH-A-CROOK: Easter morning thief on the hunt north of Rivercut Golf Course

Greene County detectives are investigating an Easter morning theft. The crime happened in the 5000 block of South Aaron Avenue. The neighborhood is located off Farm Roads 182 & 135, north of the Rivercut Golf Course. On April 9, the victim reported their son’s Black Colt BMX bike had been stolen by a man in a dark-colored jacket.

The family’s home security system captured video of the theft at around 2:05 a.m. The video shows a man walk up the driveway to look at the bike while talking on the phone. A second person is also walking in the street. The man on the phone then grabs the bike and runs off camera. Investigators believe the two were probably casing neighborhoods for easy targets to steal.

If you recognize the man or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

