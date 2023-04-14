Chiefs re-sign WR Justin Watson

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After multiple receivers from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2022 have left the organization in free agency, Kansas City has come to terms with one of the remaining targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Wide receiver Justin Watson has agreed to terms with the Chiefs on a two-year deal according to JL Sports, the agency that represents the former Penn Quaker.

During the 2022 season, Watson caught 15 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He secured two catches for 12 yards during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

READ MORE: Chiefs add WR Richie James

Along with Watson, Kansas City’s wide receiver room currently includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, John Ross, Justyn Ross, Ty Fryfogle, Cornell Powell, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Jerrion Ealy. Earlier this week, the team officially announced the signing of former New York Giants wide receiver Richie James.

Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, pieces of last season’s receiving core, elected to sign with the New England Patriots and New York Jets, following the 2022 season.

