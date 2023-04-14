EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate tells her story

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, we heard from Paige Cook, who was arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking.

Investigators in Licking say the 22-year-old admitted having illegal drug items in her car and intended to bring them into the prison. Investigators say officers searched Cook’s car and found multiple rolls of paper soaked in synthetic cannabinoids and wrapped in plastic wrap. They also say officers found a prescription pill identified as a DEA schedule IV controlled substance.

Prosecutors have not filed any charges against Cook. She claims she met up with an inmate’s uncle, who handed her the papers soaked in illegal drugs. Cook says those laced papers sat in her car for almost two weeks before police took them as evidence.

“I can say there are most definitely other officers bringing the stuff in there,” said Cook, the former South Central Correctional Center correctional officer. “I was too scared to take it in, and it’s the fact that I didn’t want to take it in.”

Cook admits she had a close relationship with an inmate. And she agreed to meet up with the inmate’s uncle.

“I just got way too comfortable, and being around that person so much, I started to catch a little bit of feelings,” Cook. “If I had any intentions of wanting to distribute that stuff in there, I would have done it.”

Police in Licking say a charge of delivery and possession of a controlled substance is pending at the Texas County Prosecutor’s Office. We asked Cook if she thinks she deserves charges.

“I think it’s not fair on so many levels,” said Cook. “I understand it was in my possession, but technically it was not mine.”

KY3 contacted the Licking police chief after Cook contacted us, claiming she didn’t plan to bring in the drugged papers.

“At one time during the interview, she did say the man said they were legal mail, but she also stated she knew some sort of narcotics were on the papers,” said Chief Pat Burton.

“She did state she was scared to take the items into the prison but admitted to having the intent to take them in,” said Chief Burton.

Several inmates have died from overdoses inside the prison in the last two years.

