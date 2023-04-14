Falcon, Mo. woman dies in a head-on motorcycle crash in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Falcon, Missouri is dead after a head-on crash in Laclede County Thursday afternoon.

A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows the crash happened on Autumn Road at 2:20 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Lebanon.

Troopers say a pickup truck and motorcycle hit head-on at the top of a hill. Mary Brackett, 41, was driving the motorcycle. She was flown to a Springfield hospital where she later died.

The driver of the pickup wasn’t hurt.

