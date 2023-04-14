Fire does extensive damage to a building at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, Mo.

Courtesy: Mid-County Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Mid-County Fire Protection District(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -A fire did extensive damage to the main concession/office building at the Ozarks Amphitheater Thursday night. The fire started just after 10:00 inside the complex on Old Route 5 north of town.

The roof on the two-story building had already collapsed when the first unit arrived on the scene. It took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was inside the building when the fire started.

Crews from the Osage Beach Fire District, Sunrise Beach Fire District, Lake Ozark Fire District, Southwest Fire District and Lebanon Fire Department responded to the fire. The firefighters cleared the scene just before 2:00 a.m.

The Mid-County Fire Marshal and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

The Amphitheater is scheduled to host several concerts this spring and summer including Breaking Benjamin on May 11, Dwight Yoakam on May 26, Chicago on May 27, Trace Adkins on June 30, The Doobie Brothers in August and Train in September along with several other acts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child, 5, hit by tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
UPDATE: Child hit by a tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital
Woman was found dead in a creek on the corner of Broadway and Nichols in Springfield.
Police investigate woman’s body found in Springfield, Mo., creek
Firefighters put out a fire in a dumpster on South Campbell Avenue.
Fire in a dumpster does minor damage to a strip mall in Springfield, Mo.
Large hail and damaging winds are possible with storms on Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Chances Increasing Saturday

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Easter morning thief on the hunt north of Rivercut Golf Course
CATCH-A-CROOK: Easter morning thief takes off with a boy’s bike in southwest Springfield
CATCH-A-CROOK: Easter morning thief on the hunt north of Rivercut Golf Course
CATCH-A-CROOK: Easter morning thief on the hunt north of Rivercut Golf Course
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate tells her story
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after...
Walker’s 12-game hitting streak ends in loss to Pirates