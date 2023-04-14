Gov. Sanders signs legislation to reform outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas

Gov. Sanders signs legislation to reform outdoor recreation and tourism
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Four bills aimed at reforming recreation and tourism in Arkansas were signed Thursday morning by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The bills were signed at a ceremony at Pinnacle Mountain State Park and are part of the Natural State Initiative.

“We have an absolutely amazing state park system, and this gives us the opportunity to take it to the next level,” Gov. Sanders said. “It gets rid of some of the unnecessary burdens and red tape, allowing our state parks to do what they do best: serve the people that visit them.”

One legislation will help with furnishing overnight lodging facilities with amenities and furniture.

Another legislation will establish the Natural State Initiative Pilot Program.

The package will also allow state parks to sell alcoholic beverages on premises, including parks located in dry counties.

During the ceremony, Sanders also provided an update on recovery efforts in Arkansas following the March 31 tornadoes.

She said the state has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide temporary housing for tornado victims. People can access that assistance by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Gov. Sanders also said victims can go to helparkansas.com to find more information on the assistance they are looking for.

