Missouri law enforcement advocates for early childhood education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri law Enforcement is pairing up with childcare advocates to read to children and promote the passing of legislation to strengthen early childhood education.

Friday, law enforcement leaders will read to children in Springfield to serve as positive role models and raise awareness of the importance of early childhood education. Council for a Strong America wants to see the state legislature continue to invest in our children. The group wants the state legislature to support the governor’s initiative of access to child care for low-income families. The Missouri State Senate will decide whether to invest millions into childcare programs, provide tax credits for businesses that provide childcare to employees, and expand pre-k education.

“When I see them they are usually around the age of 18, and they’re involved in the criminal justice system, it’s not too late, but it’s obviously not what we would prefer,” said Audrain County Prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger. “We’d really like the ability to work with these kids early on. The statistics show that early childhood education is one of the many things that improve outcomes for children and for society as a whole.”

Early childhood education is important to a child’s growth and development. Many Missourians don’t have access to quality childcare putting their children at an academic disadvantage and higher risk of behavioral issues later in life. The Council for a Strong America is made up of law enforcement members asking to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood education.

One of the points the organization highlights is when children receive preschool education. They are less likely to have behavioral problems in school. An Alabama study demonstrated a link between childhood behavior problems and crime later in life. Leaders are hoping that developing positive relationships with children now will reduce crime later.

“The investment that we pay in early childhood education now as a state is going to pay off significantly in the future,” said Shellabarder. “And because if we maybe if we paid more money ten years ago, we wouldn’t be seeing those kids moving into the criminal justice system at this point. Early childhood education is something that it’s that those investments. We may not know the true value of those investments for some time in the future, but this particular funding has a chance for another 17,000 Missouri kids to get an early childhood education.”

The Springfield police chief, Army General, and Audrain Procecuter will be at Messiah Lighthouse Child and Family Development Center to read to children on Friday.

