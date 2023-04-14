More crane flies flying about the Ozarks this spring; why you shouldn’t worry about them

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may notice more and more mosquito-like bugs out and about this spring, but if you see them, you shouldn’t worry.

The large, mosquito-like insects are called crane flies, and according to experts, they’re completely harmless.

“Crane flies have the unfortunate image of looking like mosquitoes, so a lot of people get freaked out by them, but in truth, in reality, crane flies pose no threat to humans. They don’t bite, they don’t sting,” said Media Specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, Francis Skalicky.

You may be seeing more crane flies out and about this spring. Entomologists say that due to our wet fall and mild winter, more of them hatched this spring, leading to an abundance.

Crane flies only live for a few weeks, and their main purpose is to breed and be part of the food chain. Many birds, frogs, and other bug-eating animals eat crane flies.

“Their purpose in nature is they are part of the food chain. I mean, animals that like insects, frogs, birds, things like that, this is a very tasty morsel,” said Skalicky. “And as humans can attest to because we’re seeing a lot of them, they are abundant, so that means an abundant food source.”

If you see a crane fly, you shouldn’t worry. They’re not mosquitoes, and they aren’t great flyers. That makes the perfect opportunity to get close and get involved in nature, says Skalicky.

“Instead of an opportunity to be scared, it’s an opportunity to take a photo, because they’re not very good flyers so you can get pretty close to them. They’re not going to bite you, they’re not going to sting you, so take a good insect photo,” said Skalicky.

Skalicky also wants people to know not to kill the insects. They may be providing for something you enjoy.

“But the big thing is, as I said, just don’t be scared by them,” said Skalicky. “If you see it, it’s not a mosquito, it’s a crane fly, leave it alone. It won’t harm you, and it will likely end up being food for something you enjoy, like a songbird.”

To learn more about crane flies, you can visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website here.

