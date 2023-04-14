Nixa woman charged after leading officers on an 18-mile chase; later arrested in Pulaski County

Susan Pedersen. Courtesy: Christian County Jail
Susan Pedersen. Courtesy: Christian County Jail(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A Nixa woman has been charged after leading authorities on a multi-county car chase that started in Nixa and ended in Greene County.

According to court records, 37-year-old Susan Pedersen is charged with resisting arrest and DWI.

Court documents show on April 12, an officer with the Nixa Police Department responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a house. When the officer arrived, he found Pedersen in the front yard and was intoxicated. The officer ran her name through a computer check and noticed Pedersen’s license had been revoked in Missouri.

Later that night, the officer saw Pederson at a red light in her car at the intersection of Main Street and Tracker Road. The officer attempted to stop Pedersen, but she did not stop and started driving faster on Main Street, then she turned east on MO-CC. She had failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.

According to court documents, Pedersen drove on the wrong side of the road for several seconds and drove up to 100 miles per hour with the officer chasing her.

Officers chased Pedersen for 12 minutes, nearly 18 miles, as she drove onto eastbound I-44 near the 88-mile marker. According to Nixa Police, Pedersen was later arrested in Pulaski County.

After being transferred back to Christian County, the officer who initially talked with her at the house interviewed her. She told him she had smoked marijuana. Authorities took a blood sample and sent it to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

According to court documents, this is Pedersen’s second DWI arrest in 2023 and 5th DWI since 2021.

The officer considered Pedersen a flight risk because she told him she is homeless and lives in Chicago, and cannot legally drive.

Pedersen is scheduled to appear in court on May 9 and is being held in the Christian County Jail without bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child, 5, hit by tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
UPDATE: Child hit by a tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital
Woman was found dead in a creek on the corner of Broadway and Nichols in Springfield.
Police investigate woman’s body found in Springfield, Mo., creek
A level 2 and level 3 risk covers most of the Ozarks, with large hail being the main threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms Saturday
Firefighters put out a fire in a dumpster on South Campbell Avenue.
Fire in a dumpster does minor damage to a strip mall in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Savannah Philharmonic to perform in Statesboro Friday night, first of three shows this weekend
Preston, Mo. fire truck
Firefighters want you to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles
Dustin Lampear mug.
Aurora, Mo. man charged in armed robbery of a gas station
Ozarks Healthcare Mammogram Unit
West Plains hospital unveils new mobile mammogram unit