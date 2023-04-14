Nixa woman charged after leading officers on an 18-mile chase; later arrested in Pulaski County

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A Nixa woman has been charged after leading authorities on a multi-county car chase that started in Nixa and ended in Greene County.

According to court records, 37-year-old Susan Pedersen is charged with resisting arrest and DWI.

Court documents show on April 12, an officer with the Nixa Police Department responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a house. When the officer arrived, he found Pedersen in the front yard and was intoxicated. The officer ran her name through a computer check and noticed Pedersen’s license had been revoked in Missouri.

Later that night, the officer saw Pederson at a red light in her car at the intersection of Main Street and Tracker Road. The officer attempted to stop Pedersen, but she did not stop and started driving faster on Main Street, then she turned east on MO-CC. She had failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.

According to court documents, Pedersen drove on the wrong side of the road for several seconds and drove up to 100 miles per hour with the officer chasing her.

Officers chased Pedersen for 12 minutes, nearly 18 miles, as she drove onto eastbound I-44 near the 88-mile marker. According to Nixa Police, Pedersen was later arrested in Pulaski County.

After being transferred back to Christian County, the officer who initially talked with her at the house interviewed her. She told him she had smoked marijuana. Authorities took a blood sample and sent it to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

According to court documents, this is Pedersen’s second DWI arrest in 2023 and 5th DWI since 2021.

The officer considered Pedersen a flight risk because she told him she is homeless and lives in Chicago, and cannot legally drive.

Pedersen is scheduled to appear in court on May 9 and is being held in the Christian County Jail without bond.

