PICTURES: St. Jude hosts floor-signing at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Builder Brad King of King Built Artisan Homes hosted a floor signing at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic.

Those involved in this year’s home giveaway, including KY3′s Liegh Moody, participated.

The Dream Home is in Republic’s Valley Trail subdivision (1352 S. Wilder Trail.). The home’s value is estimated at $675,000.

TICKETS: The giveaway date is Sunday, June 25, on KSPR. Buy your tickets online @ https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/springfield.html or call 1-800-870-2980.

