Police arrest a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a child in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a child in Springfield.

Danny R. Piper, 48, of Springfield, faces charges of enticement of a child and attempted child kidnapping.

Officers responded on Thursday around 7 p.m. to the Dream Center at 829 West Atlantic. Police say Piper attempted to get a child to leave before the child’s father stopped him. The child was not harmed. Officers say employees of the Dream Center identified Piper as the suspect.

A judge ordered no bond for Piper.

Investigators say they are concerned about similar incidents involving Piper that have not been reported. The Springfield Police Department encourages potential victims or their parents to report the incidents so detectives can investigate them.

The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues investigating this incident. Detectives ask anyone with additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

