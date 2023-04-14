Restaurant owner serves thousands of meals to tornado victims, volunteers

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One Marble Hill business owner offered free food to tornado victims and volunteers for an entire week.

Even though she planned to foot the bill herself, unexpected acts of kindness paid the entire tab.

Barbie McFarland-Nelson has lived in Bollinger County her entire life. So when a tornado last week devastated her community, she wanted to help.

“I just woke up knowing in my heart we had to do something,” McFarland-Nelson said.

She decided to use what she had, which was her restaurant, Jay’s Bar-B-Que.

“Anyone who was helping our victims, that had gotten hit by the tornado in Glenallen or Scopus, or anywhere, we’re just going to feed them,” she said. “Today’s our day, we’ll feed you.”

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said the entire community stepped up to help out.

“So many local businesses, so many local people have stopped their lives to help those in need and that’s something you don’t see anywhere,” Sheriff Graham said.

McFarland-Nelson figured one day of paying to feed the community was the least she could do. But then, a call from Bank of Advance changed that.

“They said whatever you do, we’re gonna back you and just let us know, we’re gonna take care of everything for today,” McFarland-Nelson said.

So the next day, she planned to offer more free food. And again, planning to pay for it herself, but the business’ phone started ringing and ringing.

“Word was getting out that we were paying for people and volunteers and emergency and everything, and people started calling in and donating money over the phone by credit card,” she said.

Jay’s Bar-B-Que received donations from all over. The owner named Arkansas, Nevada, Utah and Colorado. People who just wanted to help tornado victims in any way that they could.

And according to McFarland-Nelson, there were still plenty of hungry mouths to feed.

“If we would normally serve 5,000 people, last week we served 25,000 people,” she said.

She said, this went on for days. They would plan another day to provide free food, but the phone kept ringing and people kept donating.

“I never once thought of the money, it’s not about the money,” she said. “It’s about loving your neighbor and taking care of those in need.”

And Jay’s Bar-B-Que gave quite literally everything they had.

“By saturday evening we were one hundred percent out of food,” she said. “It touched my heart so much.”

