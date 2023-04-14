Robbery suspect is arrested in Aurora, Mo.

Aurora, Mo. (KY3) -A man who police believe robbed the Eagle Stop Monday night is in the Lawrence County Jail.

Police arrested the suspect Thursday night. The police chief says the man entered the convenience store a little before 11:30 p.m. Monday, showed a weapon, demanded money and then took off.

Formal charges have not yet been filed.

