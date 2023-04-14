Springfield man dies one week after his car ran off the road and hit a light pole

Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield has died one week after his car crashed into a light pole.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, on April 4, around 6:30 p.m., 84-year-old, Robert Sherff was driving a 1999 Buick Le Sabre on Fort Avenue.

As he approached Lindberg Street, Sherff ran off the right side of the road and hit a light pole. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SPD says Sherff died from his injuries on April 13.

Police are still investigating the crash. This marks Springfield’s 11th fatal car crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child, 5, hit by tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
UPDATE: Child hit by a tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital
Woman was found dead in a creek on the corner of Broadway and Nichols in Springfield.
Police investigate woman’s body found in Springfield, Mo., creek
A level 2 and level 3 risk covers most of the Ozarks, with large hail being the main threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms Saturday
Firefighters put out a fire in a dumpster on South Campbell Avenue.
Fire in a dumpster does minor damage to a strip mall in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Preston, Mo. fire truck
Firefighters want you to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles
Firefighters want you to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles
More crane flies out and about this spring.
More crane flies flying about the Ozarks this spring; why you shouldn’t worry about them
Danny R. Piper, 48, of Springfield, faces charges of enticement of a child and attempted child...
Police arrest a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a child in Springfield
Jasmin Marquis Hopkins, 31, of Springfield faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the...
Springfield man sentenced in 2022 manslaughter death outside of Rumors nightclub