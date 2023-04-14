Springfield man dies one week after his car ran off the road and hit a light pole

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield has died one week after his car crashed into a light pole.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, on April 4, around 6:30 p.m., 84-year-old, Robert Sherff was driving a 1999 Buick Le Sabre on Fort Avenue.

As he approached Lindberg Street, Sherff ran off the right side of the road and hit a light pole. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SPD says Sherff died from his injuries on April 13.

Police are still investigating the crash. This marks Springfield’s 11th fatal car crash in 2023.

