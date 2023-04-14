Springfield man sentenced in 2022 manslaughter death outside of Rumors nightclub

Jasmin Marquis Hopkins, 31, of Springfield faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the...
Jasmin Marquis Hopkins, 31, of Springfield faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Jefffrey K. Brent, 37, of Springfield.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jasmin Hopkins has been sentenced after being charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jeff Brent.

Hopkins serve four years concurrently and was sentenced to two years for assault and four years for manslaughter.

Officers responded to the assault on January 30, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Rumors Cabaret at 1750 South Glenstone Avenue. Officers found Brent suffering from life-threatening injuries. He later died from head trauma.

One witness told police Brent did not provoke the attack. Police tied a vehicle leaving the parking lot at the time of the assault to Hopkins. Police say text messages between Hopkins and another man also tied him to the assault.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from a nearby business that shows two cars pull away from the club then circle back. Three people got out of the vehicles, including Hopkins. Investigators say the video shows who they believe to be Hopkins shove or punch Brent causing him to fall.

Later a search of Hopkins’ phone revealed a history of assault questions and hiring a defense attorney.

Brent’s family shared a statement with KY3 saying they are not happy with the sentence and wish it was longer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child, 5, hit by tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
UPDATE: Child hit by a tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital
Woman was found dead in a creek on the corner of Broadway and Nichols in Springfield.
Police investigate woman’s body found in Springfield, Mo., creek
A level 2 and level 3 risk covers most of the Ozarks, with large hail being the main threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms Saturday
Firefighters put out a fire in a dumpster on South Campbell Avenue.
Fire in a dumpster does minor damage to a strip mall in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Preston, Mo. fire truck
Firefighters want you to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles
Firefighters want you to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles
More crane flies out and about this spring.
More crane flies flying about the Ozarks this spring; why you shouldn’t worry about them
Danny R. Piper, 48, of Springfield, faces charges of enticement of a child and attempted child...
Police arrest a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a child in Springfield