Springfield man sentenced in 2022 manslaughter death outside of Rumors nightclub

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jasmin Hopkins has been sentenced after being charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jeff Brent.

Hopkins serve four years concurrently and was sentenced to two years for assault and four years for manslaughter.

Officers responded to the assault on January 30, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Rumors Cabaret at 1750 South Glenstone Avenue. Officers found Brent suffering from life-threatening injuries. He later died from head trauma.

One witness told police Brent did not provoke the attack. Police tied a vehicle leaving the parking lot at the time of the assault to Hopkins. Police say text messages between Hopkins and another man also tied him to the assault.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from a nearby business that shows two cars pull away from the club then circle back. Three people got out of the vehicles, including Hopkins. Investigators say the video shows who they believe to be Hopkins shove or punch Brent causing him to fall.

Later a search of Hopkins’ phone revealed a history of assault questions and hiring a defense attorney.

Brent’s family shared a statement with KY3 saying they are not happy with the sentence and wish it was longer.

