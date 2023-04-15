Driver in critical condition after single-car crash near Missouri State University

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is in critical condition in the hospital after a single-car crash Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. when the driver was heading south on National Avenue near Grand Street. The driver went off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

Police say the driver had to be extracted from the SUV.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol could be a factor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny R. Piper, 48, of Springfield, faces charges of enticement of a child and attempted child...
Police arrest a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a child in Springfield
Large hail and isolated tornadoes possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible today
Matthew McConaughey said in a recent podcast that he and Woody Harrelson could possibly be...
Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Woman was found dead in a creek on the corner of Broadway and Nichols in Springfield.
Police investigate woman’s body found in Springfield, Mo., creek

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks for Saturday
McCauley Park Damage
Nixa police searching for playground equipment vandals
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield police investigating overnight shooting between two family members
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
Hospital sues Missouri’s top prosecutor over trans care data