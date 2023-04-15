Driver in critical condition after single-car crash near Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is in critical condition in the hospital after a single-car crash Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. when the driver was heading south on National Avenue near Grand Street. The driver went off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

Police say the driver had to be extracted from the SUV.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol could be a factor.

