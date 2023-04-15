Driver in critical condition after single-car crash near Missouri State University
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is in critical condition in the hospital after a single-car crash Saturday morning.
According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. when the driver was heading south on National Avenue near Grand Street. The driver went off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned.
Police say the driver had to be extracted from the SUV.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol could be a factor.
