FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks for Saturday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for severe Storms Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the area. It lasts until 7 p.m.

It includes these Missouri counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, MO
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

Arkansas Counties Include:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

All modes of severe storms are possible, including the risk of tornadoes and large hail. The storms should move out of the area by Sunday morning.

Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny R. Piper, 48, of Springfield, faces charges of enticement of a child and attempted child...
Police arrest a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a child in Springfield
Large hail and isolated tornadoes possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible today
Matthew McConaughey said in a recent podcast that he and Woody Harrelson could possibly be...
Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Woman was found dead in a creek on the corner of Broadway and Nichols in Springfield.
Police investigate woman’s body found in Springfield, Mo., creek

Latest News

Crash
Driver in critical condition after single-car crash near Missouri State University
McCauley Park Damage
Nixa police searching for playground equipment vandals
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield police investigating overnight shooting between two family members
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
Hospital sues Missouri’s top prosecutor over trans care data