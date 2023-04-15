FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks for Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for severe Storms Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the area. It lasts until 7 p.m.

It includes these Missouri counties:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, MO

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

Arkansas Counties Include:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

All modes of severe storms are possible, including the risk of tornadoes and large hail. The storms should move out of the area by Sunday morning.

