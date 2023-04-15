FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks for Saturday
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for severe Storms Saturday.
The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the area. It lasts until 7 p.m.
It includes these Missouri counties:
- Barry, Mo.
- Barton, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Laclede, MO
- Lawrence, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Morgan, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
Arkansas Counties Include:
- Baxter, Ark.
- Benton, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Carroll, Ark.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Izard, Ark.
- Madison, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton, Ark.
- Searcy, Ark.
- Stone, Ark.
- Washington, Ark.
All modes of severe storms are possible, including the risk of tornadoes and large hail. The storms should move out of the area by Sunday morning.
