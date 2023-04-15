FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for strong to severe storms Saturday

Good Friday evening, everyone. We had a terrific start to this weekend today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to about the lower 80s. While we do stay warm for Saturday, it will be an active afternoon and evening for our Saturday. With our next storm system coming in, we are keeping our first alert weather day in place because of strong to severe storms for late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

First Alert Weather Day for severe weather chances Saturday (KY3)

Looking at where those storm chances will come from, the surface map shows our next cold front and dry line working across the central plains this evening. That is where any severe weather chances will stay for the rest of the night. However, that system at the surface and an upper level low working out of the northern Rockies will come our way and bring some unsettled weather into the Ozarks.

Upper-level wave coming in Saturday from the west (KY3)

Next cold front coming in for Saturday (KY3)

As these two systems come in, it will bring a level 2 to Level 3 risk for severe weather across much of the Ozarks.

Level 2 to 3 risk for severe weather Saturday (KY3)

In terms of the biggest threats we’ll see with our expected thunderstorms, there is a chance we could see some very large hail between quarters and up to tennis ball or baseball size hail. On top of that, wind speeds with the strongest storms could push between 60 and 70 mph. While the tornado threat is low, it’s not zero. It’s something we’ll continue to watch closely as we continue throughout your Saturday.

Hail & wind are the biggest threats Saturday (KY3)

Let’s time out your thunderstorm chances. Clouds will increase through the overnight hours and there is a chance some spots in the northern Ozarks could see some isolated showers or thunderstorms by sunrise. I am not expecting this activity to be strong or severe, though.

Isolated storms possible in northern Ozarks Saturday morning (KY3)

Once that activity clears and we start Saturday afternoon off on a quiet note, we will keep a close eye on the late afternoon.

Dry start to Saturday afternoon (KY3)

Anytime between 3 and 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon, we will watch for scattered strong to severe storms to develop anywhere in the central and eastern Ozarks along and east of US Hwy. 65. These storms will initially have a very large hail threat, a wind threat, and a low tornado threat.

Scattered strong to severe storms late Saturday afternoon (KY3)

Once we get past 7 o’clock Saturday evening, the storms should group together into either a cluster of storms or a line of storms in the eastern Ozarks. This is where we could see predominantly a wind threat with wind speeds between 60 and 70 mph. Once we get past nine or ten o’clock Saturday night, any remaining severe weather chances and storm chances will be east of the area.

Storms with a wind threat Saturday evening (KY3)

Storm threat clears eastern Ozarks by 9 or 10 Saturday night (KY3)

Given how the storms should be moving fast, I am not too concerned about a big flooding threat unfolding. That being said, any moderate or heavy downpours of rain could give some isolated spots anywhere from half an inch to potentially an inch of rain in total before our rain chances clear out Saturday night. Temperatures will also take a hit as the cold front passes through. Before any storms get going on Saturday, we will all be ahead of the cold front. The south wind in place will allow temperatures to top out near 80 across much of the area.

Warm before the storms Saturday (KY3)

Behind the front temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s quickly through the evening and into the upper 30s by Sunday morning. With partly sunny skies turning mostly sunny through the day on Sunday, we will have a brisk northwest wind in place to keep us chilly to wrap up the weekend. I am expecting highs to only top out in the upper 50s for Sunday afternoon.

A bit cold for Sunday morning (KY3)

Chilly for Sunday (KY3)

Looking at next week, temperatures will be on the rebound once again. Highs will be back in the 60s on Monday and right back into the 70s by the middle of next week. With dry time Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the dry air with some gusty winds could elevate the fire danger for early next week.

Temperatures rebound next week (KY3)

The upper-level setup could show an upper level wave and a warm front coming through on Tuesday. That might bring a few isolated storms to parts of the northern Ozarks Tuesday afternoon.

Warm front & upper wave with a few storms Tuesday (KY3)

After a dry Wednesday, another storm system will want to develop and head toward us with chances for rain and storms again by next Thursday and Friday.

Another storm system late next week (KY3)

Even with the weather turning a bit active late next week, we’ll stay warm with highs in the middle 70s to about 80°.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.