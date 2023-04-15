Motorcyclist dies in crash in Stone County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Minnesota died from injuries in a crash in Stone County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brent Lind, 68, of Bertha, Minnesota, crashed his motorcycle along State Highway 76 in Branson West on Friday afternoon. Investigators say Lind turned into the path of another vehicle and hit it.

Lind died at a Branson hospital. The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

