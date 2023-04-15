Nixa police searching for playground equipment vandals

McCauley Park Damage
McCauley Park Damage(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department is asking for help to identify four vandals who damaged playground equipment at a park.

According to a news release, the four vandals damaged a brand new playground that was nearly complete at McCauley Park.

Security footage shows the four vandals wearing light colors, one wearing a dark colored backpack walking near the back of The X Center around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The vandals also damaged the insides of the restrooms near the playground.

“The vandals used blue spray paint to damage the city’s new inclusive playground, a nearly $1 million installation designed to allow kids of all abilities to play together. The new equipment had just been installed in the last few weeks, and installation crews were set to complete the playground for a highly-anticipated ribbon cutting. The damage will delay completion and opening of the playground, meaning area children will have to wait even longer to enjoy it,” the news release says.

If you have any tips on who may have been involved and where they can be located, please call Nixa Police at 417-725-2510.

