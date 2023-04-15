Olson, Riley start 5-HR night, Braves rout Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Olson and Austin Riley hit consecutive home runs in a four-run first inning and the Atlanta Braves went deep five times in a 10-3 rout of the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Sam Hilliard, Sean Murphy and Ronald Acuna Jr. also homered for the Braves, with Hilliard hitting a 448-foot drive beyond the bullpen in right in the second inning. Murphy had three RBIs.

Brady Singer (1-1) allowed four of the homers, one shy of his career high, and gave up eight runs and 10 hits in five innings as his ERA rose to 7.88.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected in the second inning for arguing. Umpires had placed runners on first and second after a ball Olson hit off the left-field wall was ruled foul, then changed to fair. Murphy followed with a two-run double.

Charlie Morton (2-1) allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits in six innings.

Vaughn Grissom had an RBI double in the first.

Kansas City scored on Morton’s error in the first, Michael Massey’s sacrifice fly in the fourth and when Kyle Isbel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Collin McHugh, on the injured list since April 6 with right shoulder inflammation, traveled with the team and could be activated as soon as he is eligible, according to Snitker… C Travis d’Arnaud, on the 7-day concussion IL since April 9, is making progress and is on schedule to return, Snitker said. ... INF Orlando Arcia was put on the 10-day IL with a left wrist fracture. ... Grissom was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Royals: Dylan Coleman was optioned to Triple-A Omaha following Wednesday’s game. Coleman had appeared in five games, allowing 10 runs on seven hits and seven walks in five innings. RHP Josh Staumont was recalled from Maha after four scoreless outings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

UP NEXT

RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Braves on Saturday and LHP Kris Bubic (0-1, 1.64) for the Royals.

