Some concerned about extended beer sales at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals have extended alcohol sales through the end of the 8th inning for 2023. This is a change from previous years, where alcohol sales ended after the 7th inning.

Some fans believe the change in policy is due to the shorter game length, which is because of the pitch clock instituted this season. On average, games are about a half an hour shorter than they were pre-pitch clock. So, fans think the Royals and a handful of other MLB teams have extended alcohol sales by an inning in order to make up for revenue lost due to the shorter games.

KCTV5 talked to fans in the Kauffman Stadium parking lot on Friday. They were all for the later liquor sales.

“The longer they’re out, that sound good to me,” said one fan.

“If they’re extending beer sales to the 8th inning, you know we are going to go in and spend as much as we need. So, we’re focused and ready to cheer on the Royals,” added another.

The sales closer to the end of the game have some people concerned, however.

KCTV5 spoke to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). They told KCTV5 News they’d like to see the Royals come up with a plan to make sure people leave The K and get home safely.

“The conversation really starts with the Royals,” said MADD Regional Director Jerod Breit. “MADD would love to be involved. If we’re not talking about how to plan for a designated driver, to use a ride share app, to get home safely and protect other people in the streets, then we are not doing enough.”

KCTV5 reached out to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department to see if the updated policy at Kauffman Stadium would cause an increase in DUI enforcement in the area. They said no. Still, officers said there is never any excuse to get behind the wheel when you are under the influence.

“Impaired driving is 100% preventable because it’s a decision that that person is making,” said Sgt. Blake Brownlee, the KCPD’s DUI Section Supervisor. “People should plan ahead if they know they are going to go out and drink alcoholic beverages or use marijuana. They should plan ahead and not drive.”

When we spoke with MADD, they told KCTV5 they haven’t had a partnership with the Royals for several years. They hope that will change.

“They aren’t the only team doing this,” Breit said. “The thing that we don’t want are any more victims. That, I think, is where we can all come together with the Royals, with the community, and talk about implications of this and how we can work together to communicate a plan.”

The Royals have a two-drink maximum policy per transaction.

