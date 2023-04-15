Springfield police investigating overnight shooting between two family members

Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday.

According to SPD, around 12:30 a.m., there was an argument in a house in the 1400 block of N. West Avenue. The argument escalated, and one family member shot the other person several times in the abdomen.

That person was taken to a Springfield hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter has been arrested in this incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny R. Piper, 48, of Springfield, faces charges of enticement of a child and attempted child...
Police arrest a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a child in Springfield
Large hail and isolated tornadoes possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible today
Matthew McConaughey said in a recent podcast that he and Woody Harrelson could possibly be...
Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Woman was found dead in a creek on the corner of Broadway and Nichols in Springfield.
Police investigate woman’s body found in Springfield, Mo., creek

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks for Saturday
Crash
Driver in critical condition after single-car crash near Missouri State University
McCauley Park Damage
Nixa police searching for playground equipment vandals
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
Hospital sues Missouri’s top prosecutor over trans care data