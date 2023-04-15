Springfield police investigating overnight shooting between two family members
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday.
According to SPD, around 12:30 a.m., there was an argument in a house in the 1400 block of N. West Avenue. The argument escalated, and one family member shot the other person several times in the abdomen.
That person was taken to a Springfield hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooter has been arrested in this incident.
