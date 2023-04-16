Amber Alert: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for abducted child from Sarcoxie
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing child out of Sarcoxie.
The alert happened Saturday around 10 p.m. Investigators believe a man named ‘Matt’ abducted Layla D. Sandusky, 7, in the 2500 block of County Road 20.
The man left the scene driving a green 2019 Ford Fiesta with Missouri license plate BF2A5K. If you see this vehicle, contact 911.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.