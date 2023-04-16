Apartment residents unable to get belongings from tornado damage

Several residents from one Arkansas apartment complex are unable to get their belongings after...
Several residents from one Arkansas apartment complex are unable to get their belongings after a tornado tore through town.(KATV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - When the tornado tore through Little Rock on March 31, many people were left wondering what to do next.

For some residents of a Little Rock apartment, that may be a challenge.

According to KATV, when the tornado hit, Terika Edwards, a resident of the Calais Forest Apartments, took cover in her bathroom, wondering if she would make it.

The days following the tornado weren’t easy.

The apartment complex allowed residents to gather their belongings if they could.

Shortly after that, residents found the apartment complex fenced off.

Apartment management said that not all the residents are not able to get into their homes due to safety concerns and Edwards says that doesn’t seem fair.

“I lost everything and I can’t go back. As much as that is hard to bear, I still want to give people hope,” Edwards said. “Some people will be able to recover stuff, but there are going to be a lot of people like me that you have to start over from scratch.”

Visit KATV.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail around the Ozarks
PICTURES: Viewers share hail pictures from Saturday’s storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks for Saturday
Breezy conditions out of the northwest
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and cooler today
Crash
Driver in critical condition after single-car crash near Missouri State University
Layla B. Sandusky/Missouri Highway Patrol
Amber Alert: Missouri Highway Patrol locates child missing from Sarcoxie

Latest News

Missouri State Bears Coach Bill Thomas. Courtesy: Missouri State University
Former Missouri State Bears basketball coach Bill Thomas has died
MoDOT crews work on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.
MoDOT urges motorists to drive safely with high amount of work zones occurring throughout the state in 2023
Nixa High School.
Nixa High School to team up with law enforcement for fatal car crash demostration
Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
NWS confirms 4 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines