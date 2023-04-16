FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Calmer and cooler weather for our Sunday

Good Saturday evening, everyone. We had quite a busy Saturday afternoon to contend with. Thanks to our cold front, a good portion of the Ozarks had to deal with severe thunderstorms with big hail as the primary threat. You can see how many of the severe weather reports we got from this afternoon storms showed hail sizes primarily between quarter size and up to baseball size hail.

Plenty of hail reports from Saturday afternoon's storms (KY3)

As Nicolette pointed out this morning, the severe threat would wind down as we got this evening underway. Sure enough, our cold front is well to the east of us for the rest of the night. However, moisture behind the system and an upper-level wave passing through will keep clouds around for tonight and lead to a cooler Sunday.

Calming down behind the passing cold front (KY3)

Upper-level low to cool us down for Sunday (KY3)

While our chances for storms are done for the rest of the night, moisture underneath the clouds could result in some areas of drizzle or widely scattered showers for the rest of the night and before sunrise Sunday morning.

Areas of drizzle and showers overnight with clouds into Sunday morning (KY3)

Once we get past sunrise, the rest of our Sunday looks dry across the Ozarks. In fact, the departing storm system we’ll take the cloud cover out of here through the day. That means morning clouds will give way to more mostly sunny skies as we head into Sunday afternoon.

Turning mostly sunny through the day Sunday (KY3)

Temperatures behind the front will be a bit cold for Sunday morning with lows dropping back near 40 across much of the area. Even with returning sunshine on Sunday, the northwest breeze will be brisk at 15 to 25 mph with gusts at times near 30 mph or higher. That will make sure we stay a bit chilly for your Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to nearly 60 degrees.

Quite cool for our Sunday morning (KY3)

Chilly for our Sunday afternoon (KY3)

Fortunately, we will see plenty of sunshine and clear skies lined up for Monday as a new work week and school week gets underway. With a lighter breeze in place for Sunday night and early Monday morning, it will lead to a cold start with many spots in the upper 30s by sunrise Monday. Fortunately, a returning South breeze will quickly push temperatures back near 70 degrees for Monday afternoon.

Cold Monday morning for us (KY3)

Back into mild territory Monday (KY3)

We will need to keep an eye on the wind speeds throughout the next several days. After Gus could push near or over 30 mph on Sunday, we could still have some gusts Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. That with drier air for Sunday, Monday, and into the middle of next week could result in an elevated fire danger that we will need to keep an eye on.

Wind gusts to watch next week (KY3)

The middle of next week looks a bit warm as well. Our normal high for Monday should be near 69 degrees. After temperatures near that number Monday, we will bounce back into the middle 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday this coming week. We will, however, see the numbers take another dip as we head into Thursday.

Warming back up starting Monday (KY3)

Looking at the upper-level setup for next week, a weak upper level wave with a quick moving warm front could try to spark a few isolated showers or storms on Tuesday. Otherwise, much of the area should stay dry on Tuesday.

Weak wave & a warm front could bring a few storms Tuesday (KY3)

The next best chance for storms and possibly strong storms will come with a stronger storm system by Thursday and Friday of next week.

Next storm system to watch comes Thursday (KY3)

There is still some question as to where the best chances for strong to potentially severe storms will set up for Thursday. Still, it is a storm system that we will continue to track closely through the coming week. Behind that system, temperatures look to cool down once again with highs in the lower 60s on Friday and highs back in the middle 50s by next Saturday.

