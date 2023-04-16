Man accused of stealing car at knife-point arrested in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man accused of stealing a woman’s vehicle at knife-point has been arrested.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened Friday evening on West Grandview Street.

Deputies say a woman came home from shopping, and a man came into her garage with a knife and stole her vehicle. Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle Saturday morning. An officer tried to pull the driver over at Campbell and Farm Road 178, but the suspect fled. The chase ended when the suspect crashed the car.

The man was arrested after being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

