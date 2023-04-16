MoDOT urges motorists to drive safely with high amount of work zones occurring throughout the state in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week this week, MoDOT is reminding drivers to be smart when it comes to driving near work zones.

According to a news release, in 2023, MoDOT will be spending $1.8 billion on road and bridge work around the state of Missouri.

“The decisions you make in work zones could be the difference between life and death, for our workers, yourself and everyone you share the road with,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna in a news release. “Any time you pass highway workers on a Missouri roadway – whether it’s a long-term closure, a moving operation or shoulder work – buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and stay alert.”

MoDOT says in 2022, there were fewer work zone protective vehicle crashes and fatalities. Crashes with protective vehicles with truck/trailer-mounted attenuators (TMAs) totaled 36 in 2022, a decrease of 25 from the previous construction season. Work zone crash fatalities also decreased, down to 15 compared to 17 the year before.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there were 3,300 total crashes in work zones in 2022 with 15 of them being fatal.

“These numbers will hopefully be the start of a positive trend downward,” said McKenna. “Regardless, these crashes and fatalities should not be happening in work zones, and there is much work that needs to be done to improve our worker’s safety and the safety of the traveling public.”

To stay up-to-date on construction projects around the state, you can go to MoDOT’s website, or check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.