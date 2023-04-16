Nixa High School to team up with law enforcement for fatal car crash demostration

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - If you see a heavy law enforcement and emergency vehicle presence at Nixa High School Monday afternoon, do not fret.

The high school will be presenting a docu-drama event for juniors and seniors depicting a car accident and student death related to impaired driving.

According to Nixa Public Schools, student actors will work with law enforcement o depict an emotional realistic crash scene on the south side of the building.

The demonstration will take place around 1 p.m. and will also feature a helicopter landing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.