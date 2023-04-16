Nixa High School to team up with law enforcement for fatal car crash demostration

Nixa High School.
Nixa High School.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - If you see a heavy law enforcement and emergency vehicle presence at Nixa High School Monday afternoon, do not fret.

The high school will be presenting a docu-drama event for juniors and seniors depicting a car accident and student death related to impaired driving.

According to Nixa Public Schools, student actors will work with law enforcement o depict an emotional realistic crash scene on the south side of the building.

The demonstration will take place around 1 p.m. and will also feature a helicopter landing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail around the Ozarks
PICTURES: Viewers share hail pictures from Saturday’s storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks for Saturday
Breezy conditions out of the northwest
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and cooler today
Crash
Driver in critical condition after single-car crash near Missouri State University
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield police investigating overnight shooting between two family members

Latest News

Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
NWS confirms 2 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines
Eduard Löwen took home Man-of-the-Match with a goal and an assist.
CITY SC retakes top spot in Western Conference with massive victory despite weather delay
Windy and cooler today, warming up the next few days
Breezy conditions out of the northwest
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and cooler today