NWS surveys damages after severe weather downs trees, powerlines

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis and the surrounding counties are left with structural damage and blocked roads following severe weather Saturday.

The National Weather Service St. Louis is sending out two teams to survey damages in surrounding areas that were in the path of these storms.

Two teams are surveying damages caused by storms in Illinois and Missouri. (NWS)

St. Louis City, County and many surrounding areas were placed under tornado warnings as the weather moved through. Strong winds and large hail produced damage to buildings, trees and powerlines.

Downed power lines here in Shrewsbury near Laclede Station and 44. Looks like the whole block is out of power. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/9A4hxDFEQt — Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) April 16, 2023

The city of Ballwin reported that the windows surrounding the city pool had been broken in the storms, causing the pool to be closed till further notice.

STORM DAMAGE: Glass has been torn off the side of the indoor pool at The Pointe at Ballwin Commons Recreation Center. We can see glass panes on the ground in front of the bushes. @KMOV@CityofBallwinMO say the pool is closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/H9xugPGP8H — Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) April 16, 2023

Thousands in Missouri and Illinois are currently without service from the weather as well.

