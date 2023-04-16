NWS surveys damages after severe weather downs trees, powerlines

Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
By Rheanna Wachter and KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis and the surrounding counties are left with structural damage and blocked roads following severe weather Saturday.

The National Weather Service St. Louis is sending out two teams to survey damages in surrounding areas that were in the path of these storms.

Two teams are surveying damages caused by storms in Illinois and Missouri.
Two teams are surveying damages caused by storms in Illinois and Missouri.(NWS)

St. Louis City, County and many surrounding areas were placed under tornado warnings as the weather moved through. Strong winds and large hail produced damage to buildings, trees and powerlines.

The city of Ballwin reported that the windows surrounding the city pool had been broken in the storms, causing the pool to be closed till further notice.

Thousands in Missouri and Illinois are currently without service from the weather as well.

